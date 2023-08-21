News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 08/21/2023: SCU, RITM, MMC, C, XLF, FAS, FAZ

August 21, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.7% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.5% lower.

Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) was climbing past 7% after saying it has received an unsolicited proposal from a third party but this bidder "has not demonstrated adequate committed funding for any of its bids." Sculptor Capital said the bid is not expected to lead to a superior proposal and its board continues to recommend that shareholders approve the proposed transaction with Rithm Capital (RITM), which is expected to close in Q4.

Marsh McLennan (MMC) was up by nearly 3% after saying it has agreed to acquire specialist insurance broker Honan Insurance Group Pty for undisclosed terms.

Citigroup (C) is considering splitting its Institutional Clients Group into three segments that will each be led by their current heads, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Citigroup was 0.7% higher in recent premarket activity.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

