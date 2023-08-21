Financial Sector Update for 08/21/2023: SCU, GS, FNVT

Financial stocks were lower Monday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each shedding about 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.1% to $26,058 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 9 basis points to 4.34%.

In company news, Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) shares were up more than 5%. The company said Sunday it has received an unsolicited proposal from a third party but this bidder has not demonstrated "adequate committed funding for any of its bids."

Goldman Sachs (GS) is reportedly weighing a sale of its investment advisor business which the firm absorbed as part of its United Capital acquisition in 2019. Goldman shares were down 1.3%.

Finnovate Acquisition (FNVT), a blank-check company, and Scage International said Monday they have agreed to merge, with the resulting entity planning to list on Nasdaq. Finnovate shares were up 1%.

