Financial Sector Update for 08/21/2023: SCU, GS, FNVT

August 21, 2023 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Financial stocks were lower Monday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each shedding about 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.1% to $26,058 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 9 basis points to 4.34%.

In company news, Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) shares were up more than 5%. The company said Sunday it has received an unsolicited proposal from a third party but this bidder has not demonstrated "adequate committed funding for any of its bids."

Goldman Sachs (GS) is reportedly weighing a sale of its investment advisor business which the firm absorbed as part of its United Capital acquisition in 2019. Goldman shares were down 1.3%.

Finnovate Acquisition (FNVT), a blank-check company, and Scage International said Monday they have agreed to merge, with the resulting entity planning to list on Nasdaq. Finnovate shares were up 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
