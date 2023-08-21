Financial Sector Update for 08/21/2023: C, SCU, GS, FNVT

Financial stocks were steady to lower late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both little changed, erasing earlier losses.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) were both down 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.5% to $26,066 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 9 basis points to 4.34%.

In company news, Citigroup (C) shares were down 0.5% after the Financial Times reported Monday that the bank is considering splitting its Institutional Clients Group into three segments that would each be led by their current heads.

Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) shares rose 5.2%. The company said Sunday it has received an unsolicited takeover proposal from a third party, but the bidder has not demonstrated "adequate committed funding for any of its bids."

Goldman Sachs (GS) is reportedly weighing a sale of its investment advisor business that the firm absorbed as part of its United Capital acquisition in 2019. Goldman shares were down 0.6%.

Finnovate Acquisition (FNVT), a blank-check company, and Scage International said Monday they have agreed to merge, with the resulting entity planning to list on Nasdaq. Finnovate shares were up 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.