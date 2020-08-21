Financial Sector Update for 08/21/2020: O,IBCP,GLPI

Financial stocks were moderately lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was slipping 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing 1.0% on Friday.

In company news, Realty Income (O) declined fractionally on Friday after the real estate investment trust said it has begun a $1 billion unsecured commercial paper program to fund short-term general corporate purposes. The company also said, if needed, it can tap into its $3 billion revolving credit facility to repay notes issued through the commercial paper program.

Independent Bank (IBCP) was 1.5% lower. The bank holding company named Gavin Mohr as its new chief financial officer on Sept. 14. He succeeds Robert Shuster, who had returned to Independent Bank after retiring Jan. 31 and will be staying with the company through Oct. 31 as a senior financial executive. Mohr previously had been CFO of private held Star Financial Bank since April 2016.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) fell 2.7%. The real estate investment trust Friday said the Louisiana Gaming and Control Board has approved plans to move the gaming operations of its Hollywood Casino property in Baton Rouge, La., to a new facility expected to open in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.