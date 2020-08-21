Financial Sector Update for 08/21/2020: JPM, UNM, EFSC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mostly trading lower before markets open on Friday. The Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was down 0.62%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) retreated 1.72%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) added 1.22%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) was trading fractionally lower before markets open. The company is planning to launch digital banking services in the UK in Q1 of 2021, Sky News reported, citing technology suppliers. One person familiar with the bank's plans told the news outlet that an announcement could be made within the first few weeks of 2021.

Unum Group (UNM) was up almost 1% after filing a registration statement covering the potential sale of an unspecified amount of various securities, including common and preferred stocks, debt securities, and depositary shares.

Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) was down 0.59% after announcing on Thursday that it is acquiring Seacoast Commerce Banc in a deal valued at about $156 million, or $15.80 per Seacoast Commerce share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.