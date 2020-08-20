Financial Sector Update for 08/20/2020: WIT,CCNE,CBL,SLG

Financial stocks were broadly lower in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was slipping 0.9% shortly before Thursday's close.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was slipping 0.1%, giving back a narrow rise earlier in the session.

In company news, Wipro (WIT) was fractionally lower heading into Thursday's close after the IT-services firm said it has designed and activated a small-scale, blockchain-based liquefied natural gas trading platform for German energy group Uniper Global Commodities and its LNG-for-trucks subsidiary. The companies said the new platform is expected to produce significant cost savings and help simplify commodity flow management for the Uniper traders.

CNB Financial (CCNE) declined 2% after Thursday pricing a $52.5 million public offering of 2.1 million depositary shares at $25 apiece. Each depositary share represents 1/40th of a 7.125% fixed-rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred share.

CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) fell 17% after the real estate investment trust late Wednesday said investors holding its unsecured notes maturing in 2023, 2024 and 2026 have agreed to accept $500 million of new senior secured notes due June 2028 and $50 million in cash in addition to receiving about 90% of the new common shares issued by the company in exchange for around $1.4 billion of its existing debt.

To the upside, SL Green Realty (SLG) was 3% higher after the real estate investment trust Thursday set a dividend of $0.295 per share for this month, unchanged from its July distribution to investors and payable Sept. 15 to shareholders of record on August 31.

