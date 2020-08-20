Financial Sector Update for 08/20/2020: JPM, MA, GRX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were retreating premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was down 1.10%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 1.85% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were recently up more than 2.11%.

Stocks moving on the news include JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), which retreated more than 1% before markets open. The US Postal Service is exploring a pilot program under which JPMorgan could lease space at post offices for ATMs and to offer other financial services, the New York Post reported, citing an internal document obtained by DC newsletter Capital Forum.

Mastercard (MA) was also trading fractionally lower. The fintech company and money transfer service TransferWise said Thursday they have expanded their partnership to allow issuance of cards in any market where Mastercard is accepted and TransferWise is licensed.

Meanwhile, The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) rose more than 1%. On Wednesday, the company's board increased the quarterly cash distribution to $0.15 per share from the previous quarter's distribution of $0.14 per share.

