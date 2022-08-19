Financial Sector Update for 08/19/2022: STNE,BTCM,BILL

Financial stocks were falling hard in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.7%.

Bitcoin was declining 7.8% to $21,555, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 10.3 basis points to 2.983%.

In company news, StoneCo (STNE) slumped over 22% after the Brazilian fintech overnight reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of 0.25 reals ($0.05) per share, reversing a 0.48 reals per share loss during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted profit of 0.26 reals per share for the three months ended June 30.

Bit Mining Ltd (BTCM) fell 9.7% amid a steep slide in Bitcoin prices on Friday and the cryptocurrency company reporting a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.09 per American depository share, reversing a $0.03 per ADS adjusted profit during the year-ago period, while revenue sank more than than 55% year-over-year to $195.5 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

Bill.com Holdings (BILL) gained nearly 16% after late Thursday reporting improved fiscal Q4 results that beat analyst estimates and the automated financial services firm also surprising Wall Street by saying it expects to turn an FY23 profit, beginning with the current quarter ending Sept. 30. Its Q1 and FY23 revenue guidance also top consensus views.

