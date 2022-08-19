Financial Sector Update for 08/19/2022: QFIN, HOOD, OVBC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) declining by 0.76% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 2%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% higher.

360 DigiTech (QFIN) was more than 5% lower after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of 6.42 renminbi ($0.96) per diluted American depositary share, down from 10.03 renminbi a year earlier.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) was declining by more than 3% after saying total trading volumes in July declined year-over-year by 33% for equities, 29% for options contracts and 59% for cryptocurrencies.

Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) was climbing past 2% after saying its board has approved extending its existing share-buyback program by one year to Aug. 31, 2023.

