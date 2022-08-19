Financial Sector Update for 08/19/2022: IGIC,STNE,BTCM,BILL

inancial stocks added to their earlier slide during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 8.5% to $21,428, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 10.9 basis points to 2.989%.

In company news, International General Insurance Holdings (IGIC) has turned 1% higher in extremely light Friday trading after the specialty insurance and reinsurance company reported core Q2 earnings of $0.60 per share, up from $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year and doubling up the single-analyst estimate looking for $0.30 per share. Gross written premiums also increased 6.2% year-over-year to $176.4 million, it said.

StoneCo (STNE) slumped over 22% after the Brazilian fintech overnight reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of 0.25 reals ($0.05) per share, reversing a 0.48 reals per share loss during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted profit of 0.26 reals per share for the three months ended June 30.

Bit Mining Ltd (BTCM) fell 9.3% amid a steep slide in Bitcoin prices on Friday and the cryptocurrency company reporting a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.09 per American depository share, reversing a $0.03 per ADS adjusted profit during the year-ago period, while revenue sank more than than 55% year-over-year to $195.5 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

To the upside, Bill.com Holdings (BILL) gained 17% after late Thursday reporting improved fiscal Q4 results that beat analyst estimates and the automated financial services firm also surprising Wall Street by saying it expects to turn an FY23 profit, beginning with the current quarter ending Sept. 30. Its Q1 and FY23 revenue guidance also top consensus views.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.