Financial Sector Update for 08/19/2020: QIWI, C, AFG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were climbing premarket Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.16%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.35% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were recently down more than 1%.

QIWI (QIWI) was up more than 3% after it reported Q2 net income of RUB29.13 ($0.42) per diluted share, up from RUB26.87 a year earlier. The Street estimate was for EPS of RUB23.56.

Citigroup (C) resigned as lead arranger for a collateralized loan obligation managed by Brigade Capital Management amid a legal dispute between the two companies, Bloomberg News reported. Citigroup was marginally higher in recent trading.

American Financial Group (AFG) was unchanged after saying its board approved to raise the company's annual regular dividend to $2 per share from $1.80 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.