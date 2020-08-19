Financial Sector Update for 08/19/2020: MVBF,RMAX,AFG

Financial stocks were rising in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was ahead by 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.2%.

In company news, MVB Financial (MVBF) was 4.6% higher after the bank holding company Wednesday said it was extending its $5 million stock buyback program by another 12 months. The company has repurchased 49,100 of its shares through the program through the end of July.

RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) rose 1.2%. US home sales in 53 metropolitan areas rose 8.7% in July, ending a long string of monthly sales declines compared with year-ago levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the realty company. Through the first seven months of 2020, home sales were down 4.8% from the same period last year, improving on an 8.9% drop through the end of May.

American Financial Group (AFG) advanced fractionally on Wednesday after the property and casualty insurance increased its annual dividend by 11.1% over current levels to $2 per share beginning with its regular quarterly distribution in October.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.