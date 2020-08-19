Financial Sector Update for 08/19/2020: FRBK,MVBF,RMAX,AFG

Financial stocks added to their narrow gains in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was ahead by 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 0.2% in late trade.

In company news, Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) was more than 2% higher shortly before Wednesday's closing bell after the bank holding company priced a $50 million direct offering of 2 million of its 7.0% perpetual noncumulative preferred shares at $25 each. The preferred shares are convertible in Republic common stock at $3.00 per share. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, according to the final prospectus for the deal.

MVB Financial (MVBF) was 4.7% higher after the bank holding company Wednesday said it was extending its $5 million stock buyback program by another 12 months. The company has repurchased 49,100 of its shares through the program through the end of July.

RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) rose nearly 1%. US home sales in 53 metropolitan areas rose 8.7% in July, ending a long string of monthly sales declines compared with year-ago levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the realty company. Through the first seven months of 2020, home sales were down 4.8% from the same period last year, improving on an 8.9% drop through the end of May, according to the company.

American Financial Group (AFG) advanced fractionally on Wednesday after the property and casualty insurance increased its annual dividend by 11.1% over current levels to $2 per share beginning with its regular quarterly distribution in October.

