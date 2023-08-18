News & Insights

Banking
MPW

Financial Sector Update for 08/18/2023: MPW, HIVE, BNRE

August 18, 2023 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were slightly lower Friday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was falling 3.3% to $25,745, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 7 basis points to 4.24%.

In company news, Medical Properties Trust's (MPW) deal that provided financial support for its third-biggest tenant, Prospect Medical Holdings, was ordered to be put on hold by a California state regulator, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Medical Properties Trust shares slumped 15%.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) was down 1.3% after the company amended an at-the-market program through a restated equity distribution agreement with Canaccord Genuity and Stifel GMP, allowing the company to sell up to $90 million of shares.

Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE) said Friday it plans to launch an offer for holders of class A limited voting shares of Brookfield Corp., who will have the opportunity to exchange up to 40 million Brookfield Corp. shares for newly issued Brookfield Reinsurance shares on a one-for-one basis. Brookfield Reinsurance was up 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPW
HIVE
BNRE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.