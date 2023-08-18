Financial Sector Update for 08/18/2023: MPW, HIVE, BNRE

Financial stocks were slightly lower Friday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was falling 3.3% to $25,745, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 7 basis points to 4.24%.

In company news, Medical Properties Trust's (MPW) deal that provided financial support for its third-biggest tenant, Prospect Medical Holdings, was ordered to be put on hold by a California state regulator, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Medical Properties Trust shares slumped 15%.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) was down 1.3% after the company amended an at-the-market program through a restated equity distribution agreement with Canaccord Genuity and Stifel GMP, allowing the company to sell up to $90 million of shares.

Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE) said Friday it plans to launch an offer for holders of class A limited voting shares of Brookfield Corp., who will have the opportunity to exchange up to 40 million Brookfield Corp. shares for newly issued Brookfield Reinsurance shares on a one-for-one basis. Brookfield Reinsurance was up 1.1%.

