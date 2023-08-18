Financial Sector Update for 08/18/2023: HIVE, BNRE

News & Insights

Financial stocks were softer late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each down about 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) added 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was falling 6.5% to $26,107 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 6 basis points to 4.25%.

In company news, HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) was down 0.8% after the company amended an at-the-market program with Canaccord Genuity and Stifel GMP, allowing the company to sell up to $90 million of shares.

Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE) said Friday it plans to launch an offer for holders of class A limited voting shares of Brookfield Corp., which will have the opportunity to exchange up to 40 million Brookfield Corp. shares for newly issued Brookfield Reinsurance shares on a one-for-one basis. Brookfield Reinsurance was up 2%.

