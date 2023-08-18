Financial Sector Update for 08/18/2023: HIVE, AIG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% higher.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) was shedding over 6% in value after it amended an at-the-market program through a restated equity distribution agreement with Canaccord Genuity and Stifel GMP, allowing the company to sell up to $90 million of common shares.

American International Group (AIG) said its Validus Holdings business will fully redeem its outstanding 8.875% senior notes due 2040 on Sept. 21. American International Group was down nearly 1% in recent premarket activity.

