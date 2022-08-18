Financial Sector Update for 08/18/2022: SLNH,TOWN,FBVA,MSBI,ACT

Banking
Financial Sector Update for 08/18/2022

Financial stocks were narrowly higher late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) each climbing less than 0.1%, reversing small declines earlier Thursday.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down fractionally and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.8% after data Thursday showed July existing home sales fell 5.9% from the prior month to a 4.8 million annualized pace compared with market expectations for a 4.9% decline last month. Sales of previously owned homes have now fallen six months in a row.

Bitcoin was advancing 0.3% to $23,389, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 1.3 basis points to 2.88%.

In company news, Soluna Holdings (SLNH) was sinking over 11%, recovering a portion of its 35% midday slump, after the cryptocurrency company reported a 12% increase in its bitcoin equivalent mining during July, a period whenbitcoin pricesfell by 12%. Soluna Thursday also said its 10-megawatt hosting agreement for the Marie data center in Kentucky expires Sept. 30, with the company now weighing the economics of renewing the deal or converting to a cost- and profit-sharing arrangement.

Enact Holdings (ACT) slid 4.4% following a BofA Securities downgrade of the mortgage insurance company to underperform from neutral previously.

TowneBank (TOWN) declined less than 0.1% after Thursday announcing plans to acquire OTC-traded Farmers Bankshares (FBVA) through a $56 million stock swap. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.605 of a TowneBank common share for each Farmers share, indicating an $18.75 per share price for the target company based on TowneBank's $30.99-per-share closing price on Wednesday.

Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) was up less than 0.1% this afternoon, recovering from a 1.4% decline that followed the bank holding company overnight pricing a $115 million public offering of 4.6 million depositary shares at $25 apiece. Each of the depository shares representing 2.5% of a 7.75% series A fixed-rate reset non-cumulative perpetual preferred share.

