Financial Sector Update for 08/18/2020: LX, TIGR, C, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently 0.28% higher. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.26% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was down 0.25%.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) was advancing almost 3% even as it posted Q2 adjusted earnings of RMB2.21 ($0.31) per American depositary share, down from RMB3.69 per ADS in the prior-year period.

Up Fintech Holding (TIGR) was more than 1% lower even as it swung to Q2 adjusted earnings per American depositary share of $0.020 from an adjusted loss per ADS of $0.006 a year ago.

Citigroup (C) was marginally climbing after it reported a credit card delinquency rate of 1.43% for the month of July, compared with 1.47% in June.

