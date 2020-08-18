Financial Sector Update for 08/18/2020: LPLA,WORK,TIGR,FUTU

Financial stocks were moderately lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA) was 1% lower after the retail asset manager Tuesday announced a new partnership with Slack Technologies (WORK) to provide financial advisers and their teams with new tools to communicate in real time. Financial terms were not disclosed. Slack shares also were narrowly lower this afternoon.

Up Fintech Holding (TIGR) also fell 5.9% despite the Chinese online brokerage reported Q2 net income of $0.02 per American depositary share, reversing a $0.006 per ADS net loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue increased 121% year-over-year to $30.1 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

To the upside, Futu Holdings (FUTU) rose 6% after the financial technology company late Monday announced plans for a public offering of 9.5 million American depositary shares. Each ADS is equal to eight of Futu's Class A shares. Net proceeds will be used to help fund the company's margin financing business and for general corporate purposes.

