Financial Sector Update for 08/18/2020: C,REV,LPLA,WORK,TIGR,FUTU

Financial stocks were ending moderately lower, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.1%.

In company news, Citigroup (C) slid 2% on Tuesday after the financial services giant late Monday reportedly filed suit against Brigade Capital Management seeking the return of $176.2 million Citigroup says it mistakenly wired to the alternative assets manager. The bank had been sending out interest payments owed by cosmetics company Revlon (REV) to Brigade Capital on a $174.7 million loan and accidentally repaid the entire loan plus interest, according to a Bloomberg report.

LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA) was 1.2% lower after the retail asset manager Tuesday announced a new partnership with Slack Technologies (WORK) to provide financial advisers and their teams with new tools to communicate in real time. Financial terms were not disclosed. Slack shares also were narrowly lower this afternoon.

Up Fintech Holding (TIGR) fell 12% despite the Chinese online brokerage reported Q2 net income of $0.02 per American depositary share, reversing a $0.006 per ADS net loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue increased 121% year-over-year to $30.1 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

To the upside, Futu Holdings (FUTU) rose 4% after the financial technology company late Monday announced plans for a public offering of 9.5 million American depositary shares. Each ADS is equal to eight of Futu's Class A shares. Net proceeds will be used to help fund the company's margin financing business and for general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.