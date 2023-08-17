Financial Sector Update for 08/17/2023: UBS, CME, WHF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) climbing by 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 1% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.6% lower.

UBS Group (UBS) has named 21 country heads across its operations in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, including five from recently acquired Credit Suisse, media outlets reported, citing an internal memo. UBS was over 1% higher in premarket activity.

CME Group (CME) was advancing 0.2% after the company and CF Benchmarks said they will launch reference rates for the US dollar price of bitcoin and ether for the Asia Pacific region.

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) was declining 0.3% after saying it has initiated a registered public offering of notes.

