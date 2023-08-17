Financial Sector Update for 08/17/2023: JPM, ALL, WHF, RSKD, MA

Financial stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) dropping 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 3.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was shedding 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was falling 2.7% to $27,931, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 5 basis points to 4.308%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims fell to 239,000 during the week ended Aug. 12, from an upwardly revised 250,000 in the previous week, versus expectations for a decrease to 240,000 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:31 am ET Thursday.

In company news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) appointed Khalid Fayez as chief executive of JPMorgan Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported. JPMorgan shares were down 1%.

Allstate (ALL) shares dropped 1.5%. The company said Thursday its estimated catastrophe losses for July were $313 million, or $247 million after taxes.

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) shares were shedding 0.7%. The company has launched a registered public offering of notes.

Riskified (RSKD) was down 1.1%. The company said Thursday it expanded its partnership with Mastercard (MA) to include an integration project designed to help customers mitigate the risk of fraud and chargebacks.

