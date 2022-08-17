Financial Sector Update for 08/17/2022: LX, TOP, FNF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was 0.92% lower recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% higher.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) reported a Q2 adjusted net income of 1.04 Chinese renminbi ($0.15) per diluted American depositary share, down from 4.08 renminbi per diluted ADS a year earlier. LexinFintech Holdings was climbing past 5% recently.

Top Financial Group (TOP) reported FY22 earnings of $0.12 per diluted share, down from $0.17 in FY21. Top Financial Group was recently advancing by more than 2%.

Fidelity National Financial (FNF) was marginally higher after saying it has acquired AllFirst Title Insurance Agency and its "various regional brands."

