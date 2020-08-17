Financial Sector Update for 08/17/2020: FTFT, IBN, ADS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were slipping pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was 0.28% lower in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 0.44% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were marginally higher.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT) was climbing past 7% after the company said it plans to enter the challenger bank and digital payment sector, with member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as main targets.

ICICI Bank (IBN) has reportedly raised INR150 billion ($2 billion) in capital via a qualified institutional placement of almost 419 million shares, which were sold at INR358 apiece, Bloomberg News reported, citing a regulatory filing. ICICI Bank was marginally higher in recent trading.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS) was unchanged after reporting a delinquency rate of 4.7% for the month of July, lower than the 5.5% rate reported a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.