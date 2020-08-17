Financial Sector Update for 08/17/2020: AIZ,ENV,IBN,MS,STOR,BRK.A,BRK.B

Financial stocks continued to lose more ground in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was sinking 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing 1.8%.

In company news, Assurant (AIZ) declined fractionally on Monday after the extended service contracts company announced its purchase of mobile device support and repairs firm Fixt. Financial details were not disclosed. The Fixt app allows consumers to schedule local, onsite repairs of mobile devices through a network of more than 1,500 repair technicians.

Envestnet (ENV) slid nearly 7% after the wealth management and financial wellness software company Monday disclosed plans for a $450 million private placement of convertible notes due 2025. The company expects to use a portion of the net proceeds to repay debt owed through its revolving credit facility with the remaining funds going for general corporate purposes.

To the upside, Store Capital (STOR) climbed 2.9% after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A,BRK-B) disclosed buying an additional 6.22 million of the real estate investment trust's shares during the three months ended June 30, increasing its overall stake by 31.1% over the prior quarter, according to a new 13F filing by the financial and industrial conglomerate. Berkshire now owns over 24.8 million Store Capital shares, up from around 18.6 million shares on March 31.

ICICI Bank (IBN) rose almost 1%, overcoming an earlier decline, after the Indian financial services firm Monday said it raised INR150 billion, or about $2 billion, through a qualified institutional placement of nearly 419 million shares priced at INR358 each. Singapore's sovereign wealth fund bought 11.08% of the shares while funds associated with Morgan Stanley (MS) and Societe Generale acquired 7.31% and 5.55% of the offering, respectively, according to a regulatory filing earlier Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.