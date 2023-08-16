Financial Sector Update for 08/16/2023: NU, UBS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down almost 1%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.9% higher.

Nu Holdings (NU) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported Q2 adjusted net income of $262.7 million, up from $17 million a year earlier.

UBS Group (UBS) and its recently acquired Credit Suisse were banned by a Russian court from selling their shares in their subsidiaries in the country, Reuters reported, citing court documents. UBS Group was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

