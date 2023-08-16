Financial Sector Update for 08/16/2023: DLO, V, PYPL

Financial stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) edging up almost 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.5% to $29,026, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 2 basis points to 4.25%.

In economic news, the July Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes are set to be released at 2 pm ET.

Separately, housing data in the US was mixed, with July housing starts rising by 3.9% from the previous month to a 1.452 million annual rate and home completions falling by 11.8% to a 1.321 million annual rate. Building permits were up by 0.1% to a 1.442 million annual rate in July, following a decline to a 1.441 million rate in June.

In company news, DLocal (DLO) shares jumped over 34% after its Q2 earnings per share, and revenue came in ahead of analysts' estimates.

Visa's (V) pricing policies related to the "tokenization" technology used by the company to protect cardholders' data are being investigated by the US Department of Justice, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Visa shares were up 0.1%.

PayPal (PYPL) will temporarily not allow the buying of cryptocurrencies via its platform in the UK starting Oct. 1 as it works to comply with the country's Financial Conduct Authority's new rules, several media outlets reported Wednesday. PayPal was up 0.3%.

