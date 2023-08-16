Financial Sector Update for 08/16/2023: C, DLO, V, PYPL

Financial stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.2% to $29,104, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising almost 4 basis points to 4.26%.

In economic news, most members of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee saw "significant upside risks" to inflation, which could prompt the central bank to further raise its policy rate, minutes of the panel's July 25-26 meeting released Wednesday showed.

Separately, housing data in the US was mixed, with July housing starts rising by 3.9% from the previous month to a 1.452 million annual rate and home completions falling by nearly 12% to 1.321 million. Building permits were up by 0.1% to 1.442 million last month, following a decline to a 1.441 million in June.

In company news, Citigroup's (C) Citibank bought large amounts of zinc on the London Metal Exchange and has entered into deals to store it in LME-approved warehouses, Reuters reported Wednesday. Citigroup shares were down 1.2%.

DLocal (DLO) shares jumped 32% after its Q2 earnings and revenue came in ahead of analysts' estimates.

PayPal (PYPL) will temporarily not allow the buying of cryptocurrencies via its platform in the UK starting Oct. 1 as it works to comply with the country's Financial Conduct Authority's new rules, several media outlets reported Wednesday. PayPal was up 0.2%.

Visa's (V) pricing policies related to the "tokenization" technology used by the company to protect cardholders' data are being investigated by the US Department of Justice, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Visa shares were little changed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.