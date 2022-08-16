Financial Sector Update for 08/16/2022: INTR, TRIN, WU, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.20%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down 0.61%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.77% higher.

Inter & Co (INTR) reported a Q2 net income of 15.5 million Brazilian reais ($3 million), swinging from a per-share loss of 30.5 million reais a year earlier. Inter & Co was recently slipping past 4%.

Trinity Capital (TRIN) was down more than 7% after it priced a public offering of $55 million common shares, upsized from $50 million, at $15.33 per share.

Western Union (WU) said Chief Financial Officer Raj Agrawal will leave the company on Sept. 2. Western Union was marginally higher recently.

