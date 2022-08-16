Financial Sector Update for 08/16/2022: GBOX,AMTD,HKD,NU,HALL

Financial stocks continue to trend higher during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.4% after Census Bureau data showed US housing starts fell 9.6% during July to a 1.4 million annualized rate compared with market forecasts looking for a 4.5% decline. Contractors also pulled 1.3% fewer new building permits last month, although the Street had been expecting a 3.3% decline from June levels.

Bitcoin was declining 1.1% to $23,889, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 3.3 basis points to 2.8245%.

In company news, GreenBox (GBOX) surged over 65% after the blockchain payments firm reported a surprise Q2 profit of $0.24 per share, reversing a break-even quarter during the same period, while revenue increased 9.2% to $7.0 million. The lone analyst polled by Capital IQ had been expecting a $0.20 per share net loss for the June quarter on $4.9 million in revenue.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) gained nearly 25% after Tuesday announcing new asset agreements with its AMTD Digital (HKD) subsidiary that will boost the Hong Kong-based investment banker's stake in AMTD Digital to around 88%. The deals are expected to close next month, subject to certain conditions. AMTD Digital shares were falling 4.7% this afternoon.

Nu Holdings (NU) added 20% after the Brazilian fintech reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $17 million, improving on a $16.5 million profit during the June quarter last year, and nearly doubling the analyst consensus expecting $8.75 million. Revenue rose 230% year-over-year on a foreign exchange-neutral basis to $1.16 billion, also topping the $1.04 billion Street view.

To the downside, Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) plunged Tuesday, at one point sinking 39% to its lowest price since December 1994, after the property and casualty insurer overnight reported a $3.82 per share net loss for its Q2 ended June 30, with investment losses and an after-tax loss attributed to its former contract-binding business widening a $0.05 per share loss during the same quarter last year.

