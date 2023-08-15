News & Insights

Banking
JPM

Financial Sector Update for 08/15/2023: JPM, BAC, DFS, FSBW

August 15, 2023 — 02:29 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was shedding 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.3% to $29,304, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising about 2 basis points to 4.2%.

In economic news, retail sales increased 0.7% last month following June's upwardly revised increase of 0.3%, topping the 0.4% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. Annually, retail sales gained 3.2% in July, government data showed.

In company news, shares of large US banks fell after Fitch warned that it may be forced to downgrade JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC), among others, if the rating agency downgrades the entire US banking industry to A+ from AA-. JP Morgan was down 2.4% and Bank of America dropped 2.8%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) slumped past 10% after saying Roger Hochschild resigned as its chief executive and president, effective immediately.

FS Bancorp (FSBW) said that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan to repurchase up to $5 million shares in the open market, or 2.5% of its outstanding shares. The shares were down 1.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
BAC
DFS
FSBW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.