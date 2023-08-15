Financial Sector Update for 08/15/2023: GB, JPM, BAC, DFS, FSBW

Financial stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was shedding 1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.9% to $29,135, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising about 4 basis points to 4.22%.

In economic news, retail sales increased 0.7% last month following June's upwardly revised increase of 0.3%, topping the 0.4% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. Annually, retail sales gained 3.2% in July, government data showed.

In company news, Silver Lake is exploring options for Global Blue (GB), including a sale or capital-market deals, Reuters reported Tuesday. Global Blue shares jumped past 11%.

Shares of large US banks fell after Fitch warned that it may be forced to downgrade JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC), among others, if the rating agency downgrades the entire US banking industry to A+ from AA-. JP Morgan was down 2.8% and Bank of America dropped 3.4%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) slumped past 10% after saying Roger Hochschild resigned as its chief executive and president, effective immediately.

FS Bancorp (FSBW) said that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan to repurchase up to $5 million shares in the open market, or 2.5% of its outstanding shares. The shares were down 1.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.