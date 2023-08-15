News & Insights

Banking
DFS

Financial Sector Update for 08/15/2023: DFS, XP, PYPL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

August 15, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently declining by over 1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 3% higher.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) said Roger Hochschild resigned as chief executive and president, effective immediately. Discover Financial Services was slipping past 8% pre-bell.

XP (XP) was over 1% higher after it reported Q2 diluted earnings per share of 1.83 Brazilian reais ($0.37), up from 1.58 reais a year ago. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of 1.78 reais.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL) shareholder Elliott Investment Management has sold its entire stake in the payments technology company, a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed. Paypal Holdings was off fractionally in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DFS
XP
PYPL
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.