Financial Sector Update for 08/15/2023: DFS, XP, PYPL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently declining by over 1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 3% higher.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) said Roger Hochschild resigned as chief executive and president, effective immediately. Discover Financial Services was slipping past 8% pre-bell.

XP (XP) was over 1% higher after it reported Q2 diluted earnings per share of 1.83 Brazilian reais ($0.37), up from 1.58 reais a year ago. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of 1.78 reais.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL) shareholder Elliott Investment Management has sold its entire stake in the payments technology company, a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed. Paypal Holdings was off fractionally in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.