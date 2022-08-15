Banking
Financial Sector Update for 08/15/2022: BR, BGCP, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.82%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% higher.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) was more than 1% lower after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of its securities from time to time.

BGC Partners (BGCP) said it plans to sell up to $300 million of its class A common shares from time to time in an at-the-market offering. BGC Partners was slightly higher recently.

