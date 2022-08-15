Financial Sector Update for 08/15/2022: BGCP,SPG,GDOT

Financial stocks were little changed in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.3%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.5% to $24,163, while the yield for 10-year US Treasurys were slipping 6.7 basis points to 2.782%.

In company news, BGC Partners (BGCP) has turned 0.2% higher, overcoming an earlier 3% decline that initially followed the fixed-income broker late Friday announcing a $300 million at-the-market offering of its class A common shares from time to time with Cantor Fitzgerald.

Simon Property Group (SPG) fell almost 1%. The real estate investment trust Monday said it has promoted Donald Frey to be its new treasurer from his current post as assistant treasurer.

Green Dot (GDOT) declined 1.1% after a Barclays downgrade of the money-movement services company to equalweight from overweight previously.

