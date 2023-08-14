Financial Sector Update for 08/14/2023: UBS, PYPL, INTU, EFSH

Financial stocks were lower late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 0.2% to $29,340, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up 2 basis points at 4.184%.

In company news, UBS (UBS) shares rose 0.7% after the bank said Monday it has agreed to pay almost $1.44 billion to resolve all civil claims by the US Department of Justice over the issuance, underwriting, and sale of residential mortgage-backed securities from 2006 to 2007.

PayPal (PYPL) shares rose 2.8% after the company said it has hired Intuit (INTU) senior executive Alex Chriss to lead the payments firm.

1847 Holdings (EFSH) shares dropped past 12% after the company said it has closed an unsecured debt financing with some institutional and other accredited investors.

