Financial Sector Update for 08/14/2023: UBS, C, SCHW, XLF, FAS, FAZ

August 14, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) lost 0.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) were 0.5% higher.

UBS Group (UBS) is facing a lawsuit by retail investors who allegedly suffered losses after its takeover of rival Credit Suisse, the Financial Times reported. UBS was slightly declining in recent premarket activity.

Citigroup (C) was marginally lower after saying it has completed the sale and migration of its consumer units in Taiwan, including retail banking, credit card, mortgage, and unsecured lending, to DBS Group.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) said its total client assets were $8.241 trillion as of the end of July, up 13% from a year earlier. Charles Schwab was slightly lower pre-bell.

