Financial Sector Update for 08/14/2023: PYPL, EFSH, UBS

Financial stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was down 0.3% to $29,301, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up 6 basis points at 4.174%.

In company news, PayPal (PYPL) shares rose 2.3% after the firm said it has hired Intuit (INTU) senior executive Alex Chriss to lead the payments firm.

1847 Holdings (EFSH) shares dropped past 10% after the company said it has closed an unsecured debt financing with some institutional and other accredited investors.

UBS (UBS) is facing a lawsuit by retail investors who allegedly suffered losses after its takeover of Swiss rival Credit Suisse, the Financial Times reported. UBS shares rose 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.