Financial Sector Update for 08/14/2020: LMFA,RKT,WFC,BEKE,BAC,CS

Financial stocks turned mixed in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index was slipping less than 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was hanging on for a 0.1% advance, giving back most of its more than 1% mid-day gain.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.6%.

In company news, LM Funding America (LMFA) sank as much as 32% after the consumer lender Friday priced a $9 million public offering of 10 million common shares at 90 cents each, representing a 15.9% discount to Thursday's closing price for its stock. Net proceeds from the deal will be used for general corporate purposes, the company said.

KE Holdings (BEKE) also was lower in its public markets debut, falling over 13% this afternoon, despite the Chinese real estate services firm late Thursday pricing a $2.12 billion initial public offering of 106 million American depositary shares at $20 each, topping the expected $17 to $19 price range.

Among gainers, Rocket Companies (RKT) was fractionally higher after the mortgage lender Friday reported its preliminary Q2 financial results, including a more than tenfold increase in non-GAAP net income over the year-ago period to $2.85 billion from just $260 million in adjusted earnings last year. Net revenue also grew year-over-year to $5.04 billion from $938 million.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was 1% higher, overcoming a nearly 2% slide earlier Friday after the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the decision, chief compliance officer Mike Roemer was resigning and would be succeeded by Paula Dominick, who previously worked at Bank of America (BAC) and Credit Suisse (CS). The company later confirmed the changes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.