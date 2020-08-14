Financial Sector Update for 08/14/2020: BX, LPLA, WFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mostly trading lower before markets open on Friday. The Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was down 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) retreated 0.8%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) added 1%.

Blackstone Group (BX) was trading fractionally higher before markets open. The company, through funds managed or advised by GSO Capital Partners, committed up to $300 million for residential solar loans to be deployed through the Loanpal platform.

LPL Financial (LPLA) also inched higher. The company reported late Thursday total brokerage and advisory assets of $792 billion for July, up from $761.7 billion in June.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo (WFC) declined 0.9% after the Financial Times reported that its chief compliance officer, Mike Roemer is resigning. Roemer will be succeeded by Paula Dominick, the report said, citing people familiar with the decision.

