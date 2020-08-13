Financial Sector Update for 08/13/2020: FUTU, BAM, BRO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were declining premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) ETF was down 0.67% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was 1.3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X (FAZ) was up 0.8%.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) was advancing 4% after it reported Q2 profit of HK$1.86 ($0.24) per American depositary share, up from HK$0.44 per ADS in the prior-year period.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM, BAM.A) was down 4.5% as it swung to a Q2 adjusted net loss of $0.43 per diluted share from earnings of $0.24 a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.46. The net loss figure was adjusted to reflect the three-for-two stock split effective April 1, the company noted.

Brown & Brown (BRO) was flat after saying its Michigan-based subsidiary acquired substantially all of the assets of Buiten & Associates, a provider of insurance products and services.

