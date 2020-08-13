Banking
FUTU

Financial Sector Update for 08/13/2020: FUTU, BAM, BRO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial firms were declining premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) ETF was down 0.67% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was 1.3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X (FAZ) was up 0.8%.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) was advancing 4% after it reported Q2 profit of HK$1.86 ($0.24) per American depositary share, up from HK$0.44 per ADS in the prior-year period.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM, BAM.A) was down 4.5% as it swung to a Q2 adjusted net loss of $0.43 per diluted share from earnings of $0.24 a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.46. The net loss figure was adjusted to reflect the three-for-two stock split effective April 1, the company noted.

Brown & Brown (BRO) was flat after saying its Michigan-based subsidiary acquired substantially all of the assets of Buiten & Associates, a provider of insurance products and services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FUTU BAM BRO XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    #TradeTalks: The New Normal of Travel and Trends on the Ground $VAC

    Marriott Vacation Club Global VP of Corporate Affairs Ed Kinney joins Jill Malandrino Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the new normal of travel and trends on the ground. $VAC

    23 hours ago

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular