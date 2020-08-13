Financial Sector Update for 08/13/2020: CNFR,BRO,AEG,SPG,BPY

Financial stocks edged even lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index Thursday dropping 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was off 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.3%.

Among stocks moving on news, Conifer Holdings (CNFR) rose 32% after the insurance holding company Thursday narrowed its adjusted Q2 net loss compared with the year-ago period, reporting a $0.04 per share non-GAAP loss for the three months ended June 30, improving on a $0.67 per share loss during the same quarter last year and beating the three-analyst consensus expecting a $0.06 adjusted per share net loss. Revenue grew 11% to $25.3 million, also exceeding the $24.38 million Street view.

Brown & Brown (BRO) was fractionally lower after saying it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Buiten & Associates, a Michigan-based provider of insurance products and services. Financial terms were not disclosed.

To the downside, Aegon (AEG) plunged 14% after the Dutch insurance company swung to a EUR0.02 per share net loss for the first six months of 2020, reversing a EUR0.12 per share profit during the same period last year. The company also withdrew its financial targets through 2021 and cut its 2020 dividend by 60% to EUR0.06 per share.

Simon Property (SPG) was nearly 3% lower following a Wall Street Journal report the mall operator and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) were close to completing a deal to acquire J.C. Penney's retail operations out of bankruptcy. Sources familiar with the matter told the newspaper the two companies emerged as leading contenders by agreeing to selected lease concessions, which J.C. Penney and lenders believe offers them more value. Brookfield shares were off by 1.4%.

