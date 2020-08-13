Financial Sector Update for 08/13/2020: AEG,SPG,BPY,BRO

Financial stocks were falling in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was off 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping less than 0.1%.

Among stocks moving on news, Aegon (AEG) plunged 13% after the Dutch insurance company swung to a EUR0.02 per share net loss for the first six months of 2020, reversing a EUR0.12 per share profit during the same period last year. The company also withdrew its financial targets through 2021 and cut its 2020 dividend by 60% to EUR0.06 per share.

Simon Property (SPG) was nearly 2% lower following a Wall Street Journal report the mall operator and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) were close to completing a deal to acquire J.C. Penney's retail operations out of bankruptcy. Sources familiar with the matter told the newspaper the two companies emerged as leading contenders by agreeing to selected lease concessions, which J.C. Penney and lenders believe offers them more value. Brookfield shares were off by about 1%.

Brown & Brown (BRO) was fractionally higher after saying it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Buiten & Associates, a Michigan-based provider of insurance products and services. Financial terms were not disclosed.

