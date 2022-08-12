Financial Sector Update for 08/12/2022: PAYO, BR, MVBF, IFHI

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.9%.
The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) both climbing 0.8%.
Bitcoin was declining 1.5% to $24,006, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 3.1 basis points to 2.857%.
In company news, Payoneer Global (PAYO) gained 25% after the payments processor reported a surprise Q2 profit of $0.01 per share, reversing a $0.63 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a Q2 net loss of $0.06 per share. Revenue increased 33.6% during the three months ended June 30, topping analyst estimates, and the company also raised its FY22 revenue above Wall Street expectations.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) rose 7.3% after the investor communications company reported Q4 net income of $2.65 per share, up from $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Revenue increased 12.4% year-over-year to $1.72 billion, also topping the $1.66 billion Street view.
MVB Financial (MVBF) climbed 3.1% after the bank holding company Friday announced its planned purchase of OTC-traded Integrated Financial Holdings (IFHI) for $98 million in stock, with investors set to receive 1.21 of an MVB share for each of their Integrated shares, valuing the target company at $41.79 per share, or 57% above its closing price on Thursday.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
