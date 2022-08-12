Financial Sector Update for 08/12/2022: HIPO, LFC, BR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing by 0.63%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up over 2% and the bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down nearly 2%.

Hippo Holdings (HIPO) was advancing by nearly 6% after it posted a Q2 loss of $0.13 per share, compared with a loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.09 per share.

China Life Insurance Company (LFC) was down by nearly 3% after saying it is voluntarily delisting its American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange, citing administrative costs and limited trading volume.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) was marginally higher after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $2.65 per share, up from $2.19 a year ago. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $2.62.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.