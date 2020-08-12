Banking
XP

Financial Sector Update for 08/12/2020: XP, IVZ, LMND, XLF, FAS, FAZ

MT Newswires
Financial firms were rallying pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently gaining almost 2% in value.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 3% lower.

XP (XP) was up more than 4% after it posted Q2 earnings of BRL0.97 ($0.18) per share, up from BRL0.45 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected earnings of $0.11 per share.

Invesco (IVZ) was gaining over 3% in value after it reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.195 trillion in July, an increase of 4.4% from June.

Lemonade (LMND) was over 7% lower after booking a Q2 net loss of $1.77 per share, compared with a loss of $2.09 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected a loss of $2.18 per share.

