Financial Sector Update for 08/12/2020: FCFS,IVZ,GS,BCS

Financial stocks were dropping in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was rising 0.2%.

In company news, FirstCash (FCFS) climbed 4.7% after a Barclays upgrade of the pawn shop chain to overweight from equal-weight previously and also increased its price target on the company's stock by $5 to $80 a share.

Invesco (IVZ) rose 3% after Wednesday saying its assets under management increased 4.4% during July compared with the prior month, increasing to $1.195 trillion on July 31. Net inflows last month totaled $5.1 billion, it said.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was edging higher on Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal said the investment banking company and Barclays plc (BCS) were among the companies displaying an interest in buying General Motors' (GM) credit card business. The automaker's credit card unit has around $3 billion in outstanding balances, unnamed sources told the newspaper. A decision is expected within a few weeks, according to the report.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.