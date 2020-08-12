Financial Sector Update for 08/12/2020: AFL,FCFS,IVZ,GS,BCS

Financial stocks still were narrowly mixed in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 1%.

In company news, Aflac (AFL) was more than 1% lower shortly before Wednesday's closing bell, giving back an early 2.4% gain that followed the insurance company overnight authorizing a new stock buyback program for up up to 100 million of its outstanding shares. The company also has another 21.9 million shares still eligible for repurchase under an August 17 authorization.

Invesco (IVZ) rose over 4% after Wednesday saying its assets under management increased 4.4% during July compared with the prior month, increasing to $1.195 trillion on July 31. Net inflows last month totaled $5.1 billion, it said.

FirstCash (FCFS) climbed 4.7% after a Barclays upgrade of the pawn shop chain to overweight from equal-weight previously and also increased its price target on the company's stock by $5 to $80 a share.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was edging higher on Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal said the investment banking company and Barclays plc (BCS) were among the companies displaying an interest in buying General Motors' (GM) credit card business. The automaker's credit card unit has around $3 billion in outstanding balances, unnamed sources told the newspaper.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.