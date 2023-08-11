News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 08/11/2023: UBS, MPW, AVAL

August 11, 2023 — 01:58 pm EDT

Financial stocks were steady in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index edging up 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up fractionally.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was 0.2% lower and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.3% to $29,333, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up 7.6 basis points to 4.156%.

In economic news, annual producer prices went up for the first time since June 2022, with PPI rising 0.3% in July, following the previous month's flat reading and compared with Wall Street's view of a 0.2% increase.

In company news, UBS (UBS) gained 5% after the company said it has voluntarily ended a $10.3 billion loss protection agreement with the Swiss government, a measure that helped its Credit Suisse acquisition deal.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) shares fell 1.6% after BofA Securities downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and cut its price target to $8 from $9.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores' (AVAL) Corporacion Financiera Colombiana unit has agreed to pay more than $80 million to settle bribery probes in the US and Colombia related to the construction of a highway toll road in the Latin American country, the US Department of Justice said Thursday. Grupo Aval was shedding 1.1%.

