Financial Sector Update for 08/11/2023: UBS, BEN, HOOD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently declining by 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.5% higher.

UBS (UBS) was up more than 4% after saying it has voluntarily ended a 9 billion Swiss francs ($10.26 billion) loss protection agreement with the Swiss government and a government-guaranteed 100 billion Swiss francs public liquidity backstop, two measures that supported the bank's acquisition of Credit Suisse.

Franklin Resources (BEN) was climbing past 1% after it reported that preliminary month-end assets under management for July rose to $1.449 trillion from $1.431 trillion at the end of June.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) defeated an appeal by investors who claimed they lost money because the stock trading platform restricted them from buying more stocks during social media-fueled trading activities in January 2021, Reuters reported. Robinhood Markets was slightly declining in recent premarket activity.

