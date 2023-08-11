News & Insights

Banking
UBS

Financial Sector Update for 08/11/2023: UBS, BEN, HOOD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

August 11, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently declining by 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.5% higher.

UBS (UBS) was up more than 4% after saying it has voluntarily ended a 9 billion Swiss francs ($10.26 billion) loss protection agreement with the Swiss government and a government-guaranteed 100 billion Swiss francs public liquidity backstop, two measures that supported the bank's acquisition of Credit Suisse.

Franklin Resources (BEN) was climbing past 1% after it reported that preliminary month-end assets under management for July rose to $1.449 trillion from $1.431 trillion at the end of June.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) defeated an appeal by investors who claimed they lost money because the stock trading platform restricted them from buying more stocks during social media-fueled trading activities in January 2021, Reuters reported. Robinhood Markets was slightly declining in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBS
BEN
HOOD
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.